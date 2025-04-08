JEFFERIES Downgrades VAT Group (SWX:VACN)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for VAT Group (SWX:VACN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.63% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for VAT Group is CHF 387,22/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 309,06 to a high of CHF 504,00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.63% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 269,60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VAT Group is 1,279MM, an increase of 35.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.45.

VAT Group Maintains 2.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.17%, an increase of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 3,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 452K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 32.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 377K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 233K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 9.25% over the last quarter.

