JEFFERIES Downgrades SÜSS MicroTec SE (XTRA:SMHN)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for SÜSS MicroTec SE (XTRA:SMHN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.24% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for SÜSS MicroTec SE is 61,58 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36,16 € to a high of 84,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 101.24% from its latest reported closing price of 30,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for SÜSS MicroTec SE is 404MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

SÜSS MicroTec SE Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in SÜSS MicroTec SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMHN is 0.16%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 230K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 144K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 122K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 26.33% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 101K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

