JEFFERIES Downgrades Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.32% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paladin Energy is $9.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.25 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 125.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paladin Energy is 339MM, an increase of 338.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paladin Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDN is 0.51%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.44% to 108,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 23,875K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,337K shares , representing an increase of 23.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 16,662K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,731K shares , representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,432K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 6,621K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares , representing an increase of 53.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 5,691K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 40.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 3.81% over the last quarter.

