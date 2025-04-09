JEFFERIES Downgrades Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gold Road Resources is $2.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $3.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Road Resources is 511MM, a decrease of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

Gold Road Resources Maintains 0.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.65%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Road Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOR is 0.33%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 233,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 45,434K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,583K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 19.16% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 41,374K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,987K shares , representing a decrease of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 21.34% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 21,483K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,383K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 25.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,009K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,107K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 14.46% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 10,553K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,680K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOR by 13.97% over the last quarter.

