Jefferies Downgrades Compugen (CGEN)

On February 8, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Compugen from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 634.36% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compugen is $6.19. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 634.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84.

The projected annual revenue for Compugen is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.54.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,914K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,183K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 38.74% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,636K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing a decrease of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 45.94% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,410K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 51.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 182.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,373K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 45.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 22.54% over the last quarter.

IZRL - ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 2,368K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 49.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 32.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compugen. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEN is 0.05%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 36,544K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Compugen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is expected to enter the clinic in early 2020. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA.

