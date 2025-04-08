JEFFERIES Downgrades Adecco Group (SWX:ADEN)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, JEFFERIES downgraded their outlook for Adecco Group (SWX:ADEN) from Hold to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.08% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adecco Group is CHF 29,76/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 19,19 to a high of CHF 44,10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.08% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 21,40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adecco Group is 25,341MM, an increase of 9.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

Adecco Group Maintains 4.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEN is 0.15%, an increase of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 25,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,231K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 24.48% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 2,011K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,448K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 28.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 20.92% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,335K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 16.12% over the last quarter.

