Jeff Bezos and 7 Other Wealthy Icons Who Once Worked at McDonald’s

You might think that every high-net-worth-individual starts out with a silver spoon, but that’s not always the case. Some had to work their way up just like everybody else. A few even got their start working at McDonald’s.

Here are eight wealthy icons who worked at McDonald’s early on in their lives.

Jeff Bezos

With an estimated $236 billion net worth, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world and the founder and ex-CEO of Amazon. But did you know he got his start flipping burgers at McDonald’s when he was 16 years old? That was back in the summer of 1980.

In one interview, he shared that working at McDonald’s taught him a lot that he didn’t learn in school. That experience gave him greater insight into customer service, which you can see in Amazon’s very own “customer obsession” model.

Kamala Harris

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, said she worked at McDonald’s one summer as a student. She mentioned working with the French fries and ice cream at the time.

Andrew Card

The former chief of staff for President George W. Bush, Andrew Card, didn’t get a glamorous start either. In fact, he said he worked at McDonald’s during his college days — only as a manager rather than a burger flipper. This was back in the 1960s.

Like many now successful individuals, Card shared that he learned many crucial lessons during that time. Among them was how important it was to help find ways for McDonald’s staff to succeed.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno, whom you may recognize as the former host of “The Tonight Show,” said he worked at a McDonald’s from 1966 to 1968.

During that time, one of the big lessons he learned is how important it is to set high standards for quality — even when it seems easier to let things slide.

Paul Ryan

Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, has an estimated $8 million net worth today, per Celebrity Net Worth, but that hasn’t always been the case. He started out flipping burgers, bussing tables and washing dishes at a local McDonald’s.

He once shared the following statement on X: “If you work at McDonalds, someday you too can be Speaker of the House.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

You might recognize Lin-Manuel Miranda from his work on “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” or various Disney movies — like “Moana.” After all, he’s one of the most renowned playwrights, filmmakers, actors and writers today.

But he also started out at McDonald’s back when he was 14. At the time, he said he only earned about $4.25 an hour — a far cry from his estimated $45.5 million net worth today.

Pano Christou

Jeff Bezos isn’t the only CEO who’s worked at McDonald’s. Pret Christou, the CEO of Pret a Manger, might have earned roughly $5 million in 2021, but he got his start making around $3 an hour at his local restaurant.

He began working at McDonald’s in 1995 when he was 16 and stayed on for about four years. He started out as a part-time crew member and worked his way up to store manager. In an interview, he said his time there made him fall “in love with hospitality.”

Carl Lewis

You might not connect McDonald’s and athleticism, but some influential athletes — including retired American athlete Carl Lewis — once worked at the fast food chain. In fact, it was Lewis’ first job.

He’s come a long way since earning minimum wage. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he now has an estimated $8 million net worth.

