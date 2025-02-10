Jeff Bezos’ 6 Top Strategies for Building Wealth

Jeff Bezos had a pretty good 2024 — his net worth hit $246 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Not too bad for a guy who started by selling books online.

Here’s what the Amazon founder has to say about building wealth — and what you can learn from it.

Explore More: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Find Out: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Don’t Be Afraid To Think Big

As seen in a YouTube video of the New York Times DealBook Summit, Bezos shared some knowledge about taking risks.

“Thinking small is a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he said, adding that most people get too caught up worrying about risks while missing out on huge opportunities.

Discover Next: 3 Wealth Tips for a $1 Million Portfolio

Instead, Bezos seems to be a fan of playing the long game. During a Forum on Leadership at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Bezos explained that success isn’t about quick wins. “You can have a job or you can have a career or you can have a calling,” he said. “And if you can somehow figure out how to have a calling, you have hit the jackpot.”

Keep Your Eyes on the Money

In his 2018 letter to Amazon shareholders, Bezos was all about what he calls “intuition, curiosity and the power of wandering.” Sometimes you need to step back and look at the bigger picture to find outside-of-the-box solutions — even if that means being a little less efficient.

Mix Up Your Investments

This one’s straight from Bezos’ playbook — his investment company, Bezos Expeditions, doesn’t just stick to tech. He’s got his fingers in all sorts of pies, from startups to established companies. Everyone can learn (and implement) the important element of diversification when it comes to investments.

Learn From Your Mistakes

In his final shareholder letter as Amazon CEO in 2021, Bezos stressed that being unique comes at a price. “Being yourself is worth it, but don’t expect it to be easy or free,” he explained. “The world wants you to be typical — in a thousand ways,” he said, but he urged people not to give in to that pressure.

Look Way Ahead

At the DealBook Summit, Bezos shared another gem about playing the long game. He explained that real success isn’t about quick wins — it’s about making choices today that’ll pay off years down the road. Make sure you have a view of where you want to be in one, five, ten years. That will guide your path.

Sure, most of us won’t be building our own space companies anytime soon, but Bezos’ advice isn’t just for billionaires. Whether you’re starting a side hustle or planning for retirement, these strategies can help grow your wealth — you might even be the next Amazon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos’ 6 Top Strategies for Building Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.