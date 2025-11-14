JD's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

JD.com JD reported non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per ADS in the third quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.41%. In domestic currency, the company reported earnings of RMB 3.73, indicating a 62.7% year-over-year decrease.



It posted third-quarter revenues of $42 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. In domestic currency, revenues of RMB 299.1 billion increased 14.9% year over year. Excluding disposed businesses of Sun Art and Intime, revenues increased 10% on a like-for-like basis.



JD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.89%.

Revenues by Segments

JD Retail generated net revenues of RMB250.6 billion ($35.2 billion), representing an increase of 11.4% year over year. The segment demonstrated solid momentum across multiple categories despite facing headwinds in certain product lines.



Net product revenues increased 10.5% year over year to RMB226.1 billion ($31.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.



Electronics and home appliances revenues grew 4.9% year over year to RMB128.6 billion ($18.1 billion), decelerating from previous quarters due to a high base effect created by government trade-in subsidies implemented in 2024.



General merchandise revenues recorded robust growth of 18.8%, reaching RMB97.5 billion ($13.7 billion). Within general merchandise, supermarket, fashion and health categories maintained double-digit year-over-year growth during the quarter.



Net service revenues increased 30.8% year over year to RMB73 billion ($10.3 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.



Marketplace and marketing revenues increased 23.7% year over year. This strong momentum stems from accelerated advertising revenues generated by the core retail business, improved ecosystem dynamics and enhanced AI-powered advertising tools. Advertising revenues saw more than 20% year-over-year growth in the third quarter.



Logistics and other service revenues grew 35% year over year, primarily driven by incremental delivery revenues from the food delivery business.



JD Logistics reported net revenues of RMB55.1 billion ($7.7 billion) in the third quarter, representing growth of 24.1% compared with the third quarter of 2024. Both internal and external revenues grew at steady paces, with additional contributions from incremental delivery service revenues generated by the food delivery business.



The New Businesses segment generated revenues of RMB15.6 billion ($2.2 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a substantial increase of 213.7% from the prior year period. This significant growth was driven by the continued expansion of JD Food Delivery, Jingxi and international businesses.



JD Food Delivery maintained healthy growth with gross merchandise value achieving double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth, driven by both order volume expansion and a healthier order mix. High-value orders contributed most of the total orders. Average order value increased quarter on quarter compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP EBITDA totaled RMB2.5 billion ($346 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB15.1 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin compressed to 0.8% from 5.8% year over year.



Consolidated gross margin decreased 40 basis points to 17% from 17.4% in the prior year period, primarily due to margin dilution from the food delivery business and JD Logistics, which offset JD Retail's solid gross margin expansion during the quarter.



Marketing expenses increased 110.5% year over year to RMB21.1 billion ($3 billion). As a percentage of net revenues, marketing expenses increased to 7% from 3.8%, primarily due to increased spending in promotional efforts for new business initiatives.



Research and development expenses increased 28.4% year over year to RMB5.6 billion ($793 million). As a percentage of net revenues, research and development expenses increased to 1.9% from 1.7%. General and administrative expenses increased 28.6% year over year to RMB3 billion ($420 million). As a percentage of net revenues, general and administrative expenses increased to 1% from 0.9%.

User Metrics and Engagement

Quarterly active customer numbers increased more than 40% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, sustaining the momentum built in previous quarters. Annual active customers surpassed the milestone of 700 million in October 2025, reflecting consistent user expansion driven by organic growth at JD Retail and contributions from new businesses, including JD Food Delivery and Jingxi. User shopping frequency on the platform increased more than 40% year over year in the third quarter, a pace sustained for two consecutive quarters. During the 11.11 Grand Promotion period, the number of shopping customers increased 40% year over year, demonstrating continued strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB125.3 billion ($17.6 billion), down 3.1% from RMB129.4 billion as of June 30, 2025. Combined liquid assets (cash, restricted cash and short-term investments) totaled RMB210.5 billion ($29.6 billion), down 13% from RMB243.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.



Short-term debts increased to RMB17.1 billion ($2.4 billion) from RMB13.3 billion as of June 30, 2025. Long-term borrowings stood at RMB 39 billion ($5.5 billion), up from RMB 37.4 billion in the previous quarter.



Net cash used in operating activities was RMB8 billion ($1.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net cash provided of RMB6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The negative operating cash flow primarily reflects seasonal working capital requirements, cash outflows associated with the trade-in program and lower profitability.



Free cash flow used for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB11.2 billion ($1.6 billion), compared with a free cash flow generated of RMB0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

