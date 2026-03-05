Markets

JD.com Slips To Loss In Q4; Revenue Up 1.5%

March 05, 2026 — 06:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of RMB2.71 billion or $388 million, compared to net income of RMB9.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB2.07 or $0.29, compared to net income per ADS of RMB6.47 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.57 or $0.08, compared to RMB7.42 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB352.28 billion or $50.38 billion, an increase of 1.5 percent from RMB346.99 billion in the same quarter last year. Net product revenues decreased 2.8 percent, while net service revenues grew 20.1 percent from last year.

The Company also announced that its board of directors approved an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025 of US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on April 9, 2026 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, JD is trading on the Nasdaq at $25.04, down $0.36 or 1.42 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.