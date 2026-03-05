JD.com Slips To Loss In Q4; Revenue Up 1.5%

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of RMB2.71 billion or $388 million, compared to net income of RMB9.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB2.07 or $0.29, compared to net income per ADS of RMB6.47 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.57 or $0.08, compared to RMB7.42 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB352.28 billion or $50.38 billion, an increase of 1.5 percent from RMB346.99 billion in the same quarter last year. Net product revenues decreased 2.8 percent, while net service revenues grew 20.1 percent from last year.

The Company also announced that its board of directors approved an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025 of US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on April 9, 2026 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, JD is trading on the Nasdaq at $25.04, down $0.36 or 1.42 percent.

