JD.com Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

JD.com JD is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $46.93 billion, indicating 17.03% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, which has plunged 27 cents over the past 30 days. JD reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the year-ago quarter.



JD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 21.89%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for JD’s Q2 Earnings

JD.com’s second quarter 2025 results are expected to have been influenced by mixed operating conditions. The annual 618 Shopping Festival is likely to have provided revenue support across electronics, home appliances and general merchandise categories, aided by government trade-in subsidies. The food delivery business, which approached 20 million daily orders by the end of the first quarter, is expected to have contributed incremental top-line growth during the quarter.



However, several headwinds may have weighed on profitability. The 618 festival's extended promotional window required elevated marketing expenditures to defend market share in China's intensely competitive e-commerce landscape. Substantial investments in AI technology infrastructure and food delivery platform expansion represented considerable capital commitments that may likely pressure operating margins. The company's strategic focus on penetrating lower-tier markets, where pricing pressure remains particularly acute, may have further compressed margins despite volume gains.



JD Health faced increased competition in the online pharmaceutical sector, while JD Logistics continued absorbing costs from automation upgrades and capacity expansion. The broader Chinese consumer environment presented ongoing challenges, with macroeconomic headwinds expected to have offset some benefits from government stimulus measures.



The quarter's results will likely reflect JD's struggle to balance growth investments and competitive pressures against profitability targets, testing the sustainability of recent margin improvement trends amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.



JD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amer Sports shares have appreciated 31.2% in the year-to-date period. Amer Sports is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 19.



Affirm AFRM currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. Affirm shares have gained 19.8% year to date. Affirm is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 28.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Analog Devices shares have gained 5.4% year to date. Analog Devices is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 20.

