JD.com Secures Majority Stake In CECONOMY After Takeover Offer

December 02, 2025 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JD.com (JD) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully acquired 59.8 percent of CECONOMY's share capital following the end of the additional acceptance period for its voluntary public takeover offer.

Combined with the retained stake held by future partner Convergenta, JD.com now controls a total of 85.2% of the European electronics retailer.

The deal underscores JD.com's long-term commitment to Europe and its confidence in CECONOMY's market position. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals, after which JD.com may pursue a delisting.

Together with Convergenta, JD.com plans to accelerate CECONOMY's transformation using its technology, logistics and omni-channel retail expertise.

JD is currently trading at $30.11, up $0.21 or 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

