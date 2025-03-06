JD.com, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled RMB9.85 million, or RMB6.47 per share. This compares with RMB3.39 million, or RMB2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB11.29 million or RMB7.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to RMB346.99 million from RMB306.08 million last year.

