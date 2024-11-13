JD Wetherspoon Adjusts Share Capital Amid Market Changes

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

JD Wetherspoon PLC has announced the cancellation of 1,415,000 ordinary shares, bringing its total issued share capital to 122,207,196 shares, each carrying voting rights. This adjustment in share capital is critical for shareholders to accurately assess their holdings in compliance with financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:JDW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.