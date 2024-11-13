News & Insights

JD Wetherspoon Adjusts Share Capital Amid Market Changes

November 13, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

JD Wetherspoon PLC has announced the cancellation of 1,415,000 ordinary shares, bringing its total issued share capital to 122,207,196 shares, each carrying voting rights. This adjustment in share capital is critical for shareholders to accurately assess their holdings in compliance with financial regulations.

