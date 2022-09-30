Markets

JD Selected As Partner For Nike's Connected Partnership Program

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced Friday that it has been selected as athletic apparel and footwear giant NIKE Inc.'s (NKE) first European retail partner for its Connected Partnership.

The Connected Partnership program is designed to enhance access to an additional range of Nike member-exclusive products, experiences and offers.

JD Sports said it is the first European partner to go live with the program, strengthening a long-standing successful strategic relationship.

Nike's Connected Partnership is a transformative integrated loyalty programme. It offers JD's customers, starting in the UK, unprecedented access to select Nike member-only footwear and apparel when they opt to link their JD and Nike Membership accounts through the JD mobile app.

By linking the membership accounts, JD and Nike customers will get an instant reward bonus, curated collections, and earlier access to select Nike member products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular