JD Selected As Partner For Nike's Connected Partnership Program

(RTTNews) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced Friday that it has been selected as athletic apparel and footwear giant NIKE Inc.'s (NKE) first European retail partner for its Connected Partnership.

The Connected Partnership program is designed to enhance access to an additional range of Nike member-exclusive products, experiences and offers.

JD Sports said it is the first European partner to go live with the program, strengthening a long-standing successful strategic relationship.

Nike's Connected Partnership is a transformative integrated loyalty programme. It offers JD's customers, starting in the UK, unprecedented access to select Nike member-only footwear and apparel when they opt to link their JD and Nike Membership accounts through the JD mobile app.

By linking the membership accounts, JD and Nike customers will get an instant reward bonus, curated collections, and earlier access to select Nike member products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.