Is JD Retail Poised to Ride China's Consumer Rebound in 2025?

JD.com’s JD core commerce engine, JD Retail, is gaining steady traction as China’s consumption environment rebounds and consumers increasingly seek value-driven online experiences. JD Retail continues to play a central role in helping shoppers access quality products at competitive prices while offering brands a powerful and supply-chain-backed platform for scale. With rising user activity, enhanced brand partnerships and deeper category penetration, JD Retail remains the backbone of JD.com’s long-term growth strategy.

JD Retail is expanding in high-growth areas like supermarkets, fashion, and food delivery, while reinforcing its low-price strategy. With initiatives like the RMB 200 billion “export to domestic” program and strong momentum in food delivery, JD is confident that these moves will drive deeper engagement and support long-term growth.

To support future growth, JD is accelerating AI adoption across its retail and fulfillment layers. From AI-powered shopping guides and personalized recommendations to automated ad targeting and fulfillment optimization, technology is driving efficiency and improving the experience for users and merchants. JD’s 2025 618 campaign followed this playbook and broke records, with over 2.2 billion orders and more than double the number of shoppers year over year. The debut of food delivery and aggressive subsidies during 618 highlights JD’s growing ecosystem scale.

These efforts are translating into financial strength. In the first quarter of 2025, JD Retail generated revenues of RMB 263.8 billion (US$36.4 billion), accounting for approximately 87.7% of JD.com’s total revenues. With strong execution across categories and deep ecosystem integration, JD Retail looks well-positioned to ride China’s consumer rebound through 2025 and beyond.

JD Retail’s Competition in China

JD Retail faces growing competition from Alibaba BABA and PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PDD.

Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao wrapped up 618 with solid brand growth, highlighting improved merchant tools and sustained consumer demand. Alibaba’s platforms emphasized quality over quantity, reflecting a shift toward healthier, service-oriented growth.

PDD Holdings, meanwhile, eased its “lowest price” rule, adopting a “same product, same price” model to attract more brands. PDD Holdings introduced price protection guarantees and extended its 618 campaign to over a month, using subsidies and flexible pricing to deepen engagement. Both platforms are innovating aggressively to challenge JD’s dominance.

JD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of JD.com have lost 8.4% in the year-to-date (YTD) period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s growth of 4.2% and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 2.8%.

From a valuation standpoint, JD currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 7.75X, which is well below the industry’s 24.39X. JD has a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, which has been revised downward by 20.6% over the past 30 days, indicating a 40.31% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.81 per share, which has been revised downward by 8.6% over the past 30 days, indicating a 10.56% year-over-year decline.



JD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



