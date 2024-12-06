JD Logistics to Fully Acquire Kuayue-Express Stake

JD Logistics, Inc. (HK:2618) has released an update.

JD Logistics, Inc. is set to acquire the remaining 36.43% equity interest in Kuayue-Express, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move, valued at up to RMB6,484 million, is classified as a major transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval. Investors should watch this development as JD Logistics strengthens its position in the logistics sector.

