JBT Marel (JBTM) Price Target Increased by 16.21% to 185.87

The average one-year price target for JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) has been revised to $185.87 / share. This is an increase of 16.21% from the prior estimate of $159.94 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.92% from the latest reported closing price of $130.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBT Marel. This is an decrease of 287 owner(s) or 39.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBTM is 0.40%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 50,456K shares. The put/call ratio of JBTM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,863K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,459K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,247K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 44.31% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,119K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Gildi - lifeyrissjodur holds 1,109K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

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