Markets

JBS Reports Increase In Q4 Net Income

March 26, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JBS S.A., a Brazilian multinational company, announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting net income of $415 million, or $0.39 a share, compared to $413 million, or $0.39 a share, in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $23.063 billion from last year's $19.974 billion. Meanwhile, full-year revenue amounted to $86.184 billion compared to $77.183 billion in the previous year.

IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $1.715 billion compared to $1.847 billion in the earlier year. The same for the full year totaled $6.831 billion, down from $7.192 billion, last year.

JBS is currently trading at $16.89, up 7.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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