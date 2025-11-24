JBLU Expands Gateway Program to Build Aircraft Maintenance Workforce

JetBlue Airways' JBLU proactive, strategic initiative to secure the next generation of technical talent comes through the launch of Gateway University – Tech Ops. With this move, the airline is not only expanding its long-running Gateway platform but also targeting the aviation industry’s persistent shortage of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians. By allowing external aviation students to enter a defined pathway straight into JetBlue’s maintenance workforce, the airline is creating a career model that prioritizes clarity, mentorship and long-term employment outcomes.

This initiative is gaining early traction through partnerships with Vaughn College in New York and Cape Cod Community College in Massachusetts, two FAA-approved institutions that have historically supplied talent to JetBlue. The collaboration brings immediate alignment between classroom training and real-world airline maintenance needs, allowing students to learn with a direct line of sight toward their future positions rather than navigating the job market post-graduation.

Gateway University – Tech Ops builds a hands-on, guided development pipeline: students receive conditional job offers upon program acceptance, are paired with experienced JetBlue technicians and receive support throughout coursework and FAA certification requirements. This approach reduces barriers for aspiring technicians while enabling JetBlue to grow a talent pool that is trained from day one with the airline’s safety, reliability and performance priorities in mind.

With plans to roll out the model to more colleges near JetBlue’s technical hubs, the airline is signaling a long-term commitment to workforce sustainability rather than short-term hiring fixes. The program strengthens community-based talent development, improves visibility into future staffing needs and enhances operational resilience—all while opening new career opportunities for individuals pursuing aviation maintenance.

Share Price Performance

Despite such commendable efforts, share prices of JBLU have declined 31.5% over the past year, underperforming the 0.8% fall of its Zacks Transportation - Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and SkyWest SKYW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.3% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.94%.

SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 33% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.