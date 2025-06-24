JBLU to Elevate Customer Experience With Modified Baggage Facilities

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU seems to be gearing up to strengthen its position in the airline industry by renovating its products. To this end, JBLU announced two major improvements in its baggage experience — a new mobile app feature that will help customers track their checked bags and a new option that allows customers to share the location of an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory placed inside their checked luggage.

The new baggage tracking feature in the JetBlue Mobile App will offer travelers real-time updates on checked luggage. This added facility enhances customers’ traveling experience by providing them peace of mind as they stay assured of their bags’ position and availability.

Apple’s Find My Integration further elevates JBLU’s baggage support system.

In case a checked bag gets delayed or misplaced, customers who place an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory in their bag can share that luggage location with JBLU’s Baggage Service team. This shall help the airline service team locate the luggage easily.

These improvements (improving systems and expanding support options) portray JBLU’s persistent investment in customer-friendly technology aimed at offering a hassle-free travel experience.

We would like to remind investors that JetBlue consistently ranks among the top U.S. carriers for baggage handling, with less than 1% of customers experiencing a delay, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. In 2024, the airline ranked second among all U.S. carriers in baggage handling, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

Carol Clements, JetBlue’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, stated, "We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers a more convenient travel experience. As part of our JetForward strategy, we’re focused on delivering the products and perks our customers want. This new in-app bag tracking feature, along with AirTag location sharing for baggage recovery, are designed to bring customers peace of mind when checking their bags with JetBlue."

