JBLU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.61, changing hands as high as $8.82 per share. JetBlue Airways Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $6.18 per share, with $16.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.66.

