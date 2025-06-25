JBHT Stock Down 15.9% YTD: Will the Plunge Continue Throughout 2025?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT shares have had an unimpressive run in the year-to-date period. Shares of this Lowell, AR-based carrier have plunged 15.9% year to date, underperforming its industry’s 15.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the unimpressive price performance, let's take a deeper dive into the factors driving this transportation stock’s decline. In this write-up, we also assess whether JBHT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is likely to suffer more going forward.

JBHT’s top line is grappling with significant challenges in the freight market as total operating revenues declined 1% to $2.92 billion in the first quarter of 2025 from $2.94 billion in the March-end quarter of 2024. While the top-line dip may seem modest, the underlying performance of critical business segments highlights more substantial operational challenges.

Dedicated Contract Services saw a 5% reduction in the average truck count, and Final Mile Services experienced a 15% decline in stops, signaling weaker demand. Integrated Capacity Solutions reported 13% fewer loads, while Truckload faced an 8% drop in gross revenue per load. These declines reflect broad-based pressure from a soft freight environment and competitive pricing.

The steady decline in J.B. Hunt’s current ratio signals mounting pressure on the company’s short-term financial stability. The current ratio — a key liquidity metric that compares current assets to current liabilities — has deteriorated from 1.41 in 2022 to 1.35 in 2023 and further to 1.06 in 2024. The drop to 0.89 in the first quarter of 2025 is particularly concerning, implying that JBHT’s current assets are less than its current liabilities, indicating potential liquidity problems. This downward trajectory reflects tightening liquidity and may raise red flags for investors and creditors.

JBHT’s Estimate Revisions Continue Heading South

Driven by the aforementioned headwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s current-quarter earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the past 60 days and is pegged at $1.36 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.75 per share, indicating a 2.2% fall over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Transportation Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest SKYW.

Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 11.5% year to date.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 17.1%. Shares of SKYW have risen 24.4% year to date.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.