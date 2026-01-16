Markets
JBBB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBBB

January 16, 2026 — 11:07 am EST

In trading on Friday, shares of the JBBB ETF (Symbol: JBBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.05, changing hands as high as $48.10 per share. JBBB shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: JBBB 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JBBB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.75 per share, with $49.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.05.

