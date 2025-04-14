JB Hunt Transport Servs's Earnings Outlook

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JB Hunt Transport Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

The market awaits JB Hunt Transport Servs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 7.38% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.47 1.53 1.52 EPS Actual 1.53 1.49 1.32 1.22 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs were trading at $132.88 as of April 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on JB Hunt Transport Servs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on JB Hunt Transport Servs.

The consensus rating for JB Hunt Transport Servs is Buy, derived from 22 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $181.86 implies a potential 36.86% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and XPO, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for XPO, with an average 1-year price target of $142.43, suggesting a potential 7.19% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and XPO, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JB Hunt Transport Servs Buy -4.76% $530.35M 3.88% XPO Buy -0.93% $187M 4.63%

Key Takeaway:

JB Hunt Transport Servs ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, JB Hunt Transport Servs is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

About JB Hunt Transport Servs

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (48% of sales), dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (27%), for-hire truckload (6%), heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (12%).

JB Hunt Transport Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining JB Hunt Transport Servs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JB Hunt Transport Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JB Hunt Transport Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

To track all earnings releases for JB Hunt Transport Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

