JB Hunt (JBHT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that JB Hunt (JBHT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.09 billion, declining 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' will likely reach $211.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Truckload' at $185.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Dedicated' should arrive at $858.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Intermodal' should come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' to reach 12,664 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,711 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' will reach $2051.77 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1942.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' stands at $2792.84 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2850.00 .

Analysts expect 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' to come in at 125,847 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122,272 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' will reach 1,315 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,376 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Loads' reaching 145,093 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 158,440 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Intermodal - Loads' of 543,074 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 560,132 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Truckload - Loads' will reach 103,179 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 102,623 in the same quarter of the previous year.

