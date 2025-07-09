J.B. Hunt Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 15, after market close.

J.B. Hunt’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average miss being 2.87%. However, the company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the remaining two quarters. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news)



Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced JBHT’s Q2 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.97 billion, indicating 1.3% growth year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, indicating 2.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The upside is likely to have been owing to an increase in loads, resulting from changes in customer rates, fuel surcharge revenue, and the mix of freight. The consensus mark lies above our estimate of $1.41 billion.

The consensus mark for the Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $849 million, implying a 0.2% decrease from the second-quarter 2024 reported number. The downside is likely to have been caused by a decline in average trucks and productivity (revenue per truck per week).The consensus mark stands below our estimate of $895 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $272 million, indicating a 0.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Increases in both contractual and transactional rates might have aided the segment. Our estimate is pegged at $265 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $164 million, indicating a 2.4% decline from the second quarter of 2024 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been hurt due to a decline in revenue per load and load volume. Our estimate is pegged at $169.6 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $219 million, indicating a 6.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2024 reported number. General weakness in demand across many of the end markets served might have hurt the segment.Our estimate is pegged at $225.4 million.

Higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefit expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.36 per share in the past 60 days. The consensus mark implies growth of 3.03% from the year-ago actual.



What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Highlights of JBHT's Q1 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.17 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. Quarterly earnings declined 4.1% year over year. Results were hurt by weak freight demand and excess capacity.

Total operating revenues of $2.92 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined 0.8% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

SkyWest, Inc.SKYW has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SKYW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 24. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company.

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 1.30% upward in the past 60 days. SKYW’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to grow 28.5% year over year.

UnitedAirlines UAL has an Earnings ESP of +2.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. UAL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 6.45% downward in the past 60 days. UAL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.34%.

