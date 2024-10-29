News & Insights

JB Hi-Fi Updates Securities Trading Policy

October 29, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy to enhance transparency and market confidence, effective from October 29, 2024. The policy applies to key personnel and employees, ensuring their investment activities align with legal standards and company interests. This move aims to prevent conflicts of interest and bolster corporate governance integrity.

