JB Hi-Fi Updates Securities Trading Policy

JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy to enhance transparency and market confidence, effective from October 29, 2024. The policy applies to key personnel and employees, ensuring their investment activities align with legal standards and company interests. This move aims to prevent conflicts of interest and bolster corporate governance integrity.

For further insights into AU:JBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.