JB Hi-Fi H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - JB Hi-Fi (JBH.AX) reported first half net profit after tax of A$305.8 million, an increase of 7.1% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 279.7 cps, up 7.1%. EBIT was A$454 million, an increase of 8.1%. For the six months ending 31 December 2025, total sales were A$6.1 billion, up 7.3% from last year.

Looking forward, the Group said it remains cautious given the uncertainty in the retail market and the continued competitive activity.

Shares of JB Hi-Fi are currently trading at A$82.40, up 7.46%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

