Jazz Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.61, consensus $5.50

Reports Q3 revenue $1.054B, consensus $1.04B. “Jazz once again delivered record revenues of more than $1.05 billion and a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue from our key growth drivers combined. We continue to see robust patient demand for Xywav with approximately 400 net patient additions in the third quarter, supported by physician and patient appreciation of a low-sodium treatment option. Strong sleep1 performance coupled with continued Epidiolex performance gives us confidence in maintaining our total revenue guidance of $4.0 to $4.1 billion for 2024,” said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). “We’re preparing for the anticipated launch of zanidatamab in the fourth quarter in 2L BTC, where there remains a high unmet medical need. We expect to provide the first chemotherapy-free dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody indicated for BTC as well as an opportunity for HCPs to gain important experience ahead of future indications. In addition, results from the Phase 3 IMforte trial were highly encouraging, and we plan to submit an sNDA for Zepzelca in the first half of 2025 to support expansion into the 1L maintenance setting in ES-SCLC.”

