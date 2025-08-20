BioTech
JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Global License Agreement To Develop SAN2355

August 20, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), Wednesday announced a global license agreement with Denmark-based Saniona to obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop SAN2355, a preclinical, selective small molecule activator for epilepsy treatment.

As per the deal, Saniona will receive an upfront payment of $42.5 million, development and regulatory milestone payments of upto $192.5 million, and commercial milestone payments of upto $800 million.

Following the deal, Jazz will lead and fund further development, regulatory submissions, and global commercialization activities regarding SAN2355.

In the pre-market hours, JAZZ is trading at $119.45, up 0.35 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JAZZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.