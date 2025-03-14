JAZZ or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Illumina (ILMN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Illumina has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that JAZZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ILMN has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

JAZZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.88, while ILMN has a forward P/E of 18.74. We also note that JAZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ILMN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39.

Another notable valuation metric for JAZZ is its P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ILMN has a P/B of 5.62.

Based on these metrics and many more, JAZZ holds a Value grade of A, while ILMN has a Value grade of C.

JAZZ stands above ILMN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JAZZ is the superior value option right now.

