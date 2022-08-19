Jazz (JAZZ) Starts Study on Epidiolex for a Fourth Indication

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ initiated a new pivotal phase III study to evaluate its cannabidiol drug, Epidiolex/Epidyolex, for a new indication in epilepsy.

This pivotal late-stage study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Epidiolex versus placebo to treat seizures associated with epilepsy with Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures (EMAS) in individuals aged 1 to 18 years, i.e., children and adolescents.

Currently, Epidiolex is approved by the FDA for treating seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, namely Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome (DS), in patients aged one year and older. The drug is also approved by the FDA to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in the same age group. The drug is yet to be approved for EMAS.

The phase III study will be divided into two parts — Part A and Part B. The first part will evaluate Epidiolex as an adjunctive treatment for participants with EMAS over a 14-week treatment period. Those participants who have completed part A of the study will be given the option to enroll in part B of the study, an open-label extension study that will continue over a 54-week period.

Shares of Jazz have gained 22.9% in the year so far against the industry's 17.8% fall.



EMAS (also called Doose Syndrome) is a rare form of epilepsy that begins in early childhood. Per management, EMAS accounts for around 2% of epilepsies commencing from childhood.

The initiation of this late-stage study is based on preliminary data from Jazz’s clinical development program, which support the use of Epidiolex in seizures associated with EMAS.

Epidiolex was acquired by Jazz following its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals last year. The company is making significant progress related to the launch of Epidyolex in Europe and other ex-U.S. markets. Management expects that Epidiolex has the potential to be a blockbuster drug in epilepsy indication. Sales of the drug have been rising consistently since its acquisition. Jazz recorded $175.3 million from Epidiolex sales in second-quarter 2022, a 12% year-over-year increase (on a proforma basis).

