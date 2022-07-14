Java Bootcamps: What You Need to Know

Landing your dream job in programming or web development may seem challenging, especially if you don’t have a traditional degree in computer science. However, alternative education options like Java coding bootcamps provide an excellent way to gain valuable skills and experience. As demand for tech programmers outpaces supply, many companies turn to coding bootcamp graduates to fill open tech positions.

In this article, we’ll tell you what you can expect from a Java bootcamp, including potential job opportunities for bootcamp graduates.

What Is a Java Bootcamp?

Java is one of the most common programming languages in the tech space. Companies across the world use Java for back-end web development and mobile applications.

Java developers do not necessarily have to graduate from a traditional undergraduate program. Universities do build solid foundational skills, but they can be costly. Plus, an undergraduate degree can take up to four years to complete. As an alternative, many prospective Java developers and programmers opt for Java bootcamps instead.

These bootcamps allow students to learn and practice Java programming skills within a short period of time. Most Java coding bootcamps only run for three to six months, and they allow future programmers to work on real-world projects to prepare for their future careers.

What Jobs do Java Bootcamp Graduates Qualify for?

Java bootcamps teach students practical skills during the program, preparing graduates for several positions. Below are a few examples of potential jobs for Java bootcamp graduates:

Java systems analyst

Software engineer

Java developer

Java programmer

Web developer

Who Should Attend a Java Bootcamp?

Java bootcamp cohorts include students from various backgrounds. Some might be making a career change and just starting in the technology sector. Others may have skipped college altogether and are starting their technology education with a bootcamp.

Regardless of the reason, Java coding bootcamps suit anyone who wants to become a Java programmer or developer.

How Much Does a Java Bootcamp Cost?

Unlike traditional college courses, which can cost up to $30,000 each year, Java bootcamps are often relatively inexpensive. Most programs cost $5,000 to $15,000 for the entire bootcamp.

Many Java bootcamp programs also offer financial aid and financing options through scholarships and payment plans. While each program is different, nearly all bootcamps offer installment payment plans.

How to Enroll in a Java Bootcamp

Bootcamps focus on developing applicable coding skills quickly. One way to see whether a bootcamp suits your learning style is by speaking with past graduates. When researching prospective bootcamps, you should also consider looking into the following factors:

Curriculum

Cohort members

Career support

Portfolio opportunities

Instructors’ experience

Do You Need to Know How to Code Before Enrolling in a Java Bootcamp?

While most Java bootcamps won’t require students to know how to code before starting class, foundational coding skills can make the first few weeks of your program easier.

One of the best ways to prepare for your upcoming Java coding bootcamp is by watching resource videos, such as YouTube tutorials. These resources can help you familiarize yourself with the terms you’ll hear throughout the bootcamp.

What a Java Bootcamp Teaches You

The primary purpose of a Java bootcamp is to help students learn how to use Java to solve problems and create applications. Most bootcamps also allow learners to apply their new skills through real-world projects. Hands-on work helps students develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills, which come in handy when there are issues with the code.

Below are a few other skills you may develop in a Java bootcamp.

Hard Skills

Also known as technical skills, hard skills are the main focus of Java coding bootcamps. Programs often start by teaching the basics of Java, such as object-oriented programming, during the first week. Once the cohort builds a solid understanding of a topic, instructors move on to more advanced tasks.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to learn in your Java bootcamp:

Reading and writing Java code

Error identification and handling

Unit testing

Creating functioning Java applications

JSON

JQuery

Website development

MySQL

Java Frameworks

Soft Skills

Even though you’ll spend most of your time working with Java, your bootcamp may also equip you with soft skills like communication, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving. Soft skills can be just as important as hard skills once you’re in the workplace.

Frequently Asked Questions About Java Bootcamps

Will a Java bootcamp help me land a job?

Completing a Java bootcamp can be a great way to find your next coding job. About 80% of bootcamp graduates report that they are currently working in a job that requires them to use skills they learned in their bootcamp program. Keep in mind, however, that there are no guarantees of getting hired after graduating from a bootcamp.

Is a Java bootcamp worth it?

Yes, for many graduates, a Java bootcamp is worth it. Thanks to their intensive teaching style, bootcamps allow students to learn Java and enter the workforce more quickly than most traditional degree programs. Moreover, bootcamps typically cost less overall than college degrees.

What is Java used for?

Thanks to its versatility, Java has become one of the most common programming languages in the world. You can find Java in desktop applications, mobile computing and even back-end development components for projects involving big data.

