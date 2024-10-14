Jasper Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From SPOTLIGHT Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) reported preliminary data from the ongoing SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with cold urticaria or symptomatic dermographism. The company said 14 of 15 participants enrolled in both dose cohorts of the study achieved a clinical response within the 6-week preliminary analysis period following administration. In the 120mg dose cohort, 83% experienced a complete response. Briquilimab was well tolerated in the study.

Jasper has obtained regulatory clearance to enroll a 180mg dose cohort in the SPOTLIGHT study. The company expects to present full data from the SPOTLIGHT study in the first half of 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.