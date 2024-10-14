News & Insights

Jasper Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From SPOTLIGHT Study - Quick Facts

October 14, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) reported preliminary data from the ongoing SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult participants with cold urticaria or symptomatic dermographism. The company said 14 of 15 participants enrolled in both dose cohorts of the study achieved a clinical response within the 6-week preliminary analysis period following administration. In the 120mg dose cohort, 83% experienced a complete response. Briquilimab was well tolerated in the study.

Jasper has obtained regulatory clearance to enroll a 180mg dose cohort in the SPOTLIGHT study. The company expects to present full data from the SPOTLIGHT study in the first half of 2025.

