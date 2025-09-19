Jasper Therapeutics To Raise $29.6 Mln In Underwritten Public Offering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering to raise $29.6 million in gross proceeds.

The firm has priced an underwritten public offering of about 11.67 million common shares with accompanying common warrants at $2.43 per share and warrant.

The company also offers pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 675,000 common shares and accompanying common warrants, at $2.43 less the $0.0001 exercise price per pre-funded warrant.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 22, subject to closing conditions.

The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable, while common warrants will be exercisable starting six months from issuance at $2.92 per share and will remain exercisable for four years.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to advance preclinical and clinical development of briquilimab in mast-cell driven diseases and for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, working capital, and administrative expenses.

On Thursday, Jasper Therapeutic closed trading, 4.25% lesser at $2.4800 on the Nasdaq.

