Jasper Investments Unanimously Approves Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 12:13 pm EDT

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Jasper Investments Limited successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting for FY2023, with all ordinary resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Goh Hao Kwang Dennis as an Executive Director and the election of Mr. Goh Yang Jun, Jasper as a Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, receiving unanimous approval. Investors can view this as a positive reinforcement of the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

