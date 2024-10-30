Jasper Investments Unanimously Approves Key Resolutions

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Jasper Investments Limited successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting for FY2023, with all ordinary resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Goh Hao Kwang Dennis as an Executive Director and the election of Mr. Goh Yang Jun, Jasper as a Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, receiving unanimous approval. Investors can view this as a positive reinforcement of the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

