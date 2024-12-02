Jasper: First patient dosed in ETESIAN clinical study of briquilimab in asthma

Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR), announced that the first patient has been dosed in Jasper’s Phase 1b/2a clinical challenge study evaluating briquilimab in allergic asthma, called ETESIAN,Evaluating The Efficacy and Safety of briquilimab In participANts with allergic asthma. The ETESIAN study is evaluating a single administration of subcutaneous briquilimab in patients with asthma. “Dosing of the first patient in our ETESIAN study in asthma is a significant milestone, marking our third clinical program evaluating briquilimab in an inflammatory disease driven by unwanted mast cell activity,” said Edwin Tucker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Jasper…We look forward to providing enrollment updates as we progress through the study and anticipate reporting the initial data in the second half of 2025.”…”As a potent and targeted c-Kit inhibitor, I believe briquilimab has the potential to overcome the safety issues that have limited development of other c-Kit inhibiting agents and, in turn, serve as an important treatment option for patients suffering from asthma. I look forward to enrolling patients into the ETESIAN study.”

