Jason Marine FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Jason Marine Group (5PF.SI) reported that its fiscal year profit increased 71.4% to S$1.33 million. Net profit attributable to owners of the company increased 70.8% from S$0.8 million to S$1.3 million. Earnings per share, in cents, was 1.27 compared to 0.74. For the financial year, revenue rose 2.7% to S$49.9 million from S$48.6 million, prior year.

The Group said it continues to pursue growth opportunities in its core business, with particular emphasis in the offshore energy and renewables sectors.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.