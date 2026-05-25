Markets

Jason Marine FY Profit Rises

May 25, 2026 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jason Marine Group (5PF.SI) reported that its fiscal year profit increased 71.4% to S$1.33 million. Net profit attributable to owners of the company increased 70.8% from S$0.8 million to S$1.3 million. Earnings per share, in cents, was 1.27 compared to 0.74. For the financial year, revenue rose 2.7% to S$49.9 million from S$48.6 million, prior year.

The Group said it continues to pursue growth opportunities in its core business, with particular emphasis in the offshore energy and renewables sectors.

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