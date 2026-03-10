Jardine Matheson FY25 Underlying Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Jardine Matheson Holdings (J36.SI, JAR.L) reported Preliminary 2025 profit attributable to shareholders of $1.11 billion compared to a loss of $468 million, last year. Profit per share was $3.77 compared to a loss of $1.61. Adjusted underlying profit attributable to shareholders was $1.68 billion compared to profit of $1.52 billion, last year. Adjusted underlying profit per share was $5.72 compared to $5.23.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, revenue declined to $34.2 billion from $35.8 billion, prior year. Underlying revenue was $33.82 billion compared to $34.86 billion.

Jardine Matheson shares are currently trading at $78.40, up 7.68%.

