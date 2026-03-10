Markets

Jardine Matheson FY25 Underlying Profit Rises

March 10, 2026 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jardine Matheson Holdings (J36.SI, JAR.L) reported Preliminary 2025 profit attributable to shareholders of $1.11 billion compared to a loss of $468 million, last year. Profit per share was $3.77 compared to a loss of $1.61. Adjusted underlying profit attributable to shareholders was $1.68 billion compared to profit of $1.52 billion, last year. Adjusted underlying profit per share was $5.72 compared to $5.23.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, revenue declined to $34.2 billion from $35.8 billion, prior year. Underlying revenue was $33.82 billion compared to $34.86 billion.

Jardine Matheson shares are currently trading at $78.40, up 7.68%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JARLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.