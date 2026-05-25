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Jardine Matheson To Acquire I-MED

May 25, 2026 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (J36.SI, JAR.L) has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in I-MED Radiology Network, specialized in diagnostic imaging and teleradiology based in Australia, from funds advised by Permira, acting through their UK platform, and other existing shareholders for a total enterprise value of A$3.4 billion. The transaction also includes I-MED's minority interest in Harrison.ai.

I-MED operates an integrated network of 215 diagnostic imaging clinics across metropolitan and regional communities in Australia and New Zealand. Jardine expects the deal to be underlying earnings per share neutral in first full year from closing and accretive thereafter. Jardine's underlying EPS and dividend guidance for 2026 remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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