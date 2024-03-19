Japan's $1.5 Trillion Pension Fund Explores Diversifying Into Bitcoin

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund managing over $1.5 trillion in assets, has announced it will explore diversifying a portion of its portfolio into Bitcoin.

According to the announcement, the GPIF will solicit information on illiquid alternative assets like Bitcoin, gold, forests, and farmland as part of its diversification efforts. While not currently invested in these assets, the move signals that the mega-fund is actively researching options beyond stocks and bonds.

The GPIF stated it seeks "basic knowledge about the assets targeted for information provision" and wants to understand "how overseas pension funds incorporate them into their portfolios."

As a large steward of Japanese pensions, the GPIF has been actively honing the sophistication of its investment strategies. In recent years, it has allocated to a more diverse set of assets, including real estate, infrastructure, and private equity.

Bitcoin represents the most high-profile asset being researched. While risky and volatile, BTC is increasingly viewed as an inflation hedge like gold. The GPIF emphasized its announcement does not guarantee future investment, however, the implications of Japanese pension funds buying Bitcoin would be industry-shaking.

The exploration comes as Japan passed new laws enabling investment funds to hold Bitcoin directly. It indicates a broader move towards legitimizing Bitcoin within the world's third-largest economy.

The GPIF manages pensions for over 67 million Japanese citizens. Currently, 97% of its holdings are domestic and foreign bonds and stocks. Diversification beyond traditional assets would be a major shift for such an influential institutional investor.

With over $1.5 trillion at its disposal, even a tiny allocation to Bitcoin by GPIF could significantly impact prices and further legitimize Bitcoin.

