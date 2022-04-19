Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,100 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as a weaker yen boosted export-oriented shares.

The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the prospects of increasing stringent sanctions to be imposed on Russia by the Western countries rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 135.00 points or 0.50 percent at 27,120.09, after touching a high of 27,389.84 earlier. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining 3.5 percent and Toyota is adding almost 4 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are edging down 0.4 percent each, while Advantest is declining almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.3 percent.

Among the major exporters, Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is up almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is soaring more than 14 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is up almost 5 percent, while Subaru and Nissan Motor are gaining almost 4 percent each. Suzuki Motor and Shiseido are adding more than 3 percent each, while Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsubishi Motors, Olympus, Seven & I Holdings, Nikon and Mazda Motor are advancing almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no major losers.

In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 412.4 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That missed expectations for a shortfall of 100.8 billion yen following the downwardly revised 669.7 billion yen in February (originally -668.3 billion yen). Exports were up 14.7 percent on year - shy of expectations for an increase of 17.5 percent and down from 19.1 percent in the previous month. Imports jumped an annual 31.2 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 28.9 percent and down from an upwardly revised 34.1 percent spike a month earlier (originally 34.0 percent).

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 129 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, regaining ground following recent weakness. The major averages initially showed a lack of direction but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The major averages reached new highs in the final hour of trading, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 499.51 points or 1.5 percent to 34,911.20, the Nasdaq spiked 287.30 points or 2.2 percent to 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 surged 70.52 points or 1.6 percent to 4,462.21.

Meanwhile, European stocks climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed mostly lower. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.