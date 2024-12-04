Japan Tissue Engineering and Sysmex Enhance Regenerative Medicine

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. (JP:7774) has released an update.

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. and Sysmex Corporation have signed a basic agreement to enhance manufacturing capabilities for regenerative medicine and cell therapy through mechanization and automation. This collaboration aims to tackle the challenges in the industry by leveraging innovative technologies, ultimately contributing to the sustainability and growth of regenerative medicine in Japan. The partnership seeks to provide a stable supply of high-quality regenerative medical products by overcoming production bottlenecks.

