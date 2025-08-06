Japan Gets a Trade Deal; Earnings Season Ramps Up

In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Matt Frankel discuss:

Japan's trade deal.

GM 's stock drops after earnings.

's stock drops after earnings. Intuitive Surgical 's growth continues.

's growth continues. Enphase Energy holds up well in a rapidly changing solar environment.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on July 23, 2025.

Travis Hoium: Who will earn the gold medal for earnings so far this week? Motley Fool Money starts now. I'm Travis Hoium joined by longtime Fools, Lou, the Legend, Whiteman and Matt, the Rit whisper, Frankel today, we're going to get two earnings from General Motors, Intuitive Surgical and Enphase Energy and rate them gold, silver, and bronze. But first, let's talk a little bit about tariffs. We found out late yesterday that the US and Japan have struck a deal that will lower the rate of tariffs from products coming from Japan from 25% to 15%. Japan is also going to invest $550 billion. In government affiliated institutions to "build resilient supply chains" in key sectors like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Lou, I'm going to give you today's softball. Is this a massive change to global trade or a nothing burger?

Lou Whiteman: It isn't a nothing burger. Japan is our fifth largest trading partner, so this is an important deal to get done and also, historically, this has been a market that has been somewhat closed to outsiders. To the extent that whatever this agreement is, they can open up the market for US exporters. That could be significant. But yeah, let's be honest. This is one step in a very long process. Japan, if anything, looks like an easier negotiation than some when we started, so incrementally positive, but we still have a long way to go.

Travis Hoium: Matt, I want to take this back to manufacturing, in particular, some of the auto companies in the US, which we'll talk about GM in a moment. But how does this impact companies like Toyota and Honda, some of the biggest auto importers and also big employers in the US. How are these companies going to be impacted by these tariffs?

Matt Frankel: Yeah, so it's a big deal for the automakers. As we've seen from you mentioned GM, which we'll get to in a minute, the impact of the current 25% import auto tariffs can be in the billions, which they were for GM. Cutting it from 25% to 15% is significant. It's unclear if this is going to apply to the rest of the auto industry or if other automakers are going to have to do things like invest in the US and things to that extent. But GM's already investing $4 billion to bring some of its manufacturing domestic. Maybe it'll be a give and take with the administration, but it's really unclear beyond Japan. But for the Japanese automakers, this is a big deal.

Lou Whiteman: My question is, and as things stand right now, it's subject to change. But since US automakers don't import a lot from Japan, the 15% tariff really doesn't matter to them as much, we could be looking at right now Toyotas, for example, paying a 15% tariff to bring vehicles into the US to be sold in the US, but GM or Ford having to pay significantly higher tariffs on parts from China and elsewhere that go into US assembled vehicles, it doesn't feel like that's a fair trade off and again, we have a long way to go in the global negotiation process.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, this is going to be a long story that we'll definitely be covering here more. Let's move over to the US manufacturing space and GM's earnings, which were reported on Tuesday, revenue $47.1 billion, adjusted earnings per share, $2.53. Guidance for the year was flat from three months ago. That was when after those initial tariffs were announced. But the stock dropped 8%. Lou, was this a good report or not?

Lou Whiteman: On the face of it, just looking at the print on the paper, it was a solid report. Demand is holding up well. GM is doing a good job controlling what it can on the cost side. But investors, understandably, there's a lot more than just what's going on inside the business. We're focused on tariffs. Net income was down 35% on a 2% decline in revenue. That's a great way to illustrate just kind of how much higher costs are taking a toll. Look, the problem is, there's no reason to believe that changes in the second half of the year. We have a situation where the company is operating well, but there just isn't a lot of reason to get excited about near term prospects. There's just too many headwinds right now.

Travis Hoium: Matt, we talked about Mary Barra being one of our favorite CEOs. But you look at GM stock. The stock is down over the past four years despite great profitability, market share gains in EVs. They're actually taking market share from Tesla. They're the number two player there now, and buybacks have reduced shares outstanding by 20% on a compound annual basis over the past seven quarters and the stock only has a five priced earnings multiple based on their guidance. What is going on? What do we need to get investors actually excited about GM stock?

Matt Frankel: Well, I've been hearing for years, and people have used this to justify that low multiple that you just mentioned. I've been hearing for years that the auto industry is about to turn, become unprofitable. They're going to lose their pricing power. The market dynamics are going to change. It just hasn't happened. GM keeps making money. You mentioned those aggressive buybacks. Investors just generally don't seem to be sold on the fact that GM's EV strategy will be as profitable as the current sales mixes. To be fair, they are lower margin vehicles as it stands right now. But there's a lot to like about what GM is doing right now. You mentioned they're the clear number two in the US EV market. They had a 16% market share, which that's disrupting even Tesla. There's a lot to like about the quarter, 2.8 billion dollar in free cash flow, despite the tariffs impact. The market just really is not rewarding capital intensive businesses right now, especially those with uncertainty from tariffs, from EV strategy and all that. I just think the market is not convinced that this is going to go well.

Travis Hoium: They're buying back shares at a pace, and if this stock doesn't go anywhere, eventually, there just won't be any shares left, so we'll see what happens with GM.

Matt Frankel: I would be fine with that.

Travis Hoium: Next up, we're going to examine Intuitive Surgical's quarter with robotic precision. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

Lou, Intuitive Surgical is one of the most iconic Motley Fool companies. It has crushed the market since its IPO, more than 200 bagger over that period of time. What did we learn in the second quarter?

Lou Whiteman: We learned what we already knew. We learned momentum remains strong. They grew revenue by 20%, earnings per share by 23%. The installed base grew by more than 1,000 systems to 10,488. That's important because Intuitive operates the Razor razor blade model. A bulk of the profits, a bulk of these sales come from reoccurring sales after the machines are installed. There are near term headwinds. Tariffs are concerned. They are clouded guidance, and it remains to be seen whether changes in hospital funding coming out of this new tax legislation, it's possible they will slow sales of new DaVinci devices. I'm not sure what becomes of hospital CapEx from this, but those feel like small speed bumps relative to a long term growth story that is very much intact.

Matt Frankel: Like you mentioned the razor and blades model there. It's my favorite thing about this company. One thing to note that I've noticed from the earnings report from a long term investor's perspective, is that the installed base of DaVinci machines increased by 14% is the year to year percentage increase. But the number of procedures performed using those machines increased at a faster 17% rate. That tells me that the industry is becoming increasingly more reliant on robotic assisted surgeries. That's a very positive thing looking long term. As Lou pointed out, other than a few minor speed bumps, it really was a solid quarter.

Travis Hoium: Next up, we're going to look at how the solar sector is holding up with Enphase Energy. We'll be back after the short break.

Travis Hoium: Matt, Enphase Energy has been the darling of the solar market for years, but the stock is falling on Wednesday after what I thought was an OK report, given all the wonkiness around solar right now, revenue was $363 million. Gross margin held pretty strong at 46.9%. They've moved more production into the US to avoid tariffs, but is this as good as it gets for Enphase, given the recent policy changes in the US?

Matt Frankel: It might be as good as it gets for now. I don't think it's the best that it gets. It's worth noting that solar technology itself is evolving very rapidly and will naturally become more cost effective over time, meaning that the government incentives or lack thereof that we're seeing this year, should matter less and less overtime. I agree it was a pretty solid report given the situation. The gross margin you mentioned is 170 basis points higher than it was a year ago. The company is doing a good job of mitigating tariff impacts, like you said. Just for example, they recently started shipping one of its products with "higher domestic content" than previous models. I think they're doing the right things.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah, similar story to what we just said about GM, I think. I think Enphase is doing the best of what they can with the situation they are in. Assuming solar is a big part of the clean energy answer long term, and I do think it is. I still think Enphase should benefit and should be a winner here, but it's hard to look at the world right now and see any reason to believe there's a catalyst right around the corner, and that's just where Enphase is.

Travis Hoium: The stock is down almost 90% from its late 2022 high, so I'm not sure if we have value there, but eventually this will become attractive. One of the things they talked about during the quarter was going a little bit more direct to consumer, including what they called IQ balcony solar. This is one to four solar panels. You just plug into an outlet to keep critical appliances running. They're starting to build an end around around the utility connection that is always kind of problematic with solar energy. Matt, are you interested in direct to consumer solar products?

Matt Frankel: Yes, especially the ones that are designed to not rely on government subsidies. It sounds like the balcony solar that you're talking about. I do think there's a lot of long term opportunity here, especially with the stock about 90%. I can't believe that 90% off its all time highs, which were in the 300s. Enphase could be worth a look, but I do agree that a turnaround isn't likely to happen overnight. It's going to be a long tailed turnaround story, and there's a lot of risk here.

Travis Hoium: As we look at these results and we try to wrap our heads around what's going on in the second quarter, I want to get gold, silver, and bronze for these three stocks and your takeaways so far, what can we take away toward the rest of earning season? Lou, I'm going to start with you. Who is your gold pick?

Lou Whiteman: Intuitive is clearly the safest pick here, but it also comes at a premium valuation. I'm going to go out on a limb, say, the stock that is my gold, the one I'm most excited about in a group is Enphase. The risks are real, and as we've said, I think patience is required, but I do think that there is a there there, and overtime it can work as for GM, I've been involved in the automakers a lot in my career. Even when times are good, this is a very difficult business. I respect what GM has done, but I have no desire to be a shareholder.

Matt Frankel: I'm not sure any of these three earnings reports are truly worthy of a gold. There's nothing, the stock didn't jump afterwards. There's nothing they didn't raise guidance, anything like that. I'd say GM was the most pleasant surprise to me. I get it I'm biased. It's one of my largest investments, unlike Travis, who ran away when they got rid of Cruz. That was my most pleasant surprise. They restarted buybacks at the end of the second quarter because of "more tariff clarity". They affirmed their guidance, which given what's going on in the auto industry is actually pretty impressive. But I mean, I'd give Intuitive Surgical, the silver. I mentioned, the world's becoming more reliant on robotic surgeries, and that's clear in their earnings. Enphase is by far the biggest turnaround of the three, but it is making the best of a bad situation. I'd give them the bronze medal if I had to name one.

Travis Hoium: Looking at these reports, I've got to say my gold here is GM. This is one of those stocks I don't own right now, but I just love the way that they're operating. I live in the Midwest, so maybe I have a different view than a lot of people, but I see GM vehicles all over the place, and they have just a dominant position in those massive trucks and SUVs and that's fundamentally where the money is made in the auto industry. I got to say, I'm intrigued by Enphase Energy. That would be my silver. I don't know if I'm looking for a bottom here, trying to find value where there isn't any, but this is the one company that consistently seems to be able to have high margins and doesn't end up getting disrupted. Sorry, Intuitive Surgical, they win the bronze for me. As we get through earning season, we're getting to some pretty big reports later this week. Matt, what are the reports that you're watching this week, and what are you looking to take away from them?

Matt Frankel: There are some big ones this week. They were recording this Alphabet reports, but I'm really watching Kinsale Capital Group. KNSL, they report Thursday afternoon and they've had two consecutive quarters of I don't want to say bad numbers, but definitely affected by catastrophic losses due to those California wildfires that stretched over a two quarter period. I'm curious to see if they can rebound from that in this quarter and see if their growth story is really still alive, because it is really hard to tell when things are offset by those catastrophic losses.

Lou Whiteman: How can you not say Tesla? Grab your popcorn and have Tesla.

Matt Frankel: Well, I'll be watching it.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, and I think Alphabet is going to be really interesting. Is search being disrupted? What's the story with their Cloud business? Is that going to get back to 30% growth? A lot of things that we'll be covering later this week on Motley Fool Money. As always, people on the program have interest in the stocks that they talk about and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool Editorial standards and is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure, please check our show notes for Lou Whiteman, Matt Frankel, and our production magician Dan Boyd. The entire Motley Fool team, I'm Travis Hoium. We'll see you tomorrow.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Enphase Energy and Kinsale Capital Group. Matt Frankel has positions in General Motors and Kinsale Capital Group. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intuitive Surgical, Kinsale Capital Group, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.