Japan GDP Data Due On Friday

May 15, 2025 — 06:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to slip 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year in the three month prior.

Malaysia will see Q1 numbers for GDP and current account. GDP is expected to expand 4.5 percent on year after rising 5.0 percent in the previous three months. The current account showed a surplus of NYR11.40 billion in the three months prior.

Singapore will provide April data for non-oil domestic exports; in March, exports were down 7.6 percent on month and up 5.4 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.242 billion.

Hong Kong will release Q1 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 2.0 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will see April results of the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 53.2.

