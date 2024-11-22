Japan Exchange Group Advances Corporate Governance

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group is committed to enhancing its corporate governance and promoting diversity within its workforce. The company is actively working towards increasing female representation in managerial positions, aiming for 50 female managers by FY2025 and 70 by FY2030. These efforts reflect JPX’s dedication to sustainable market development and building a robust organizational foundation.

