News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Exchange Group Advances Corporate Governance

November 22, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Japan Exchange Group is committed to enhancing its corporate governance and promoting diversity within its workforce. The company is actively working towards increasing female representation in managerial positions, aiming for 50 female managers by FY2025 and 70 by FY2030. These efforts reflect JPX’s dedication to sustainable market development and building a robust organizational foundation.

For further insights into JP:8697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSCUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.