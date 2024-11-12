News & Insights

Japan Elevator Service Revises Dividend Forecast to ¥30

November 12, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6544) has released an update.

Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its dividend forecast, planning to issue a year-end dividend of ¥30 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders while supporting future business developments.

