Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$42.40 million

The company's earnings came in at -$42.40 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$20.22 million, or -$0.36 per share, last year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$42.40 Mln. vs. -$20.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$0.36 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.