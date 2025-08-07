Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%

Key Points GAAP revenue for Q2 FY2025 surpassed expectations at $228.1 million, exceeding estimates by 5.1%.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI), a leading provider of building solutions for the self-storage and commercial door sectors, reported results for Q2 FY2025 on August 7, 2025. The most notable takeaway from the earnings release was that both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings topped analyst forecasts, despite key metrics being lower than last year’s figures. GAAP revenue came in at $228.1 million versus an estimated $216.98 million. Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) reached $0.20, well above the $0.15 consensus. Nevertheless, revenue fell 8.2% and adjusted EPS dropped 20% year over year. Overall, the period reflected continued progress in cost containment and cash flow, but also highlighted ongoing weakness in the self-storage business and compressed margins due to declining sales volumes.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.20 $0.15 $0.25 (20.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $228.1 million N/A $248.4 million (8.2%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $49.0 million $64.5 million (24.0%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 21.5% 26.0% (4.5 pp) Net Income (GAAP) $20.7 million $27.6 million (25.0%)

Business Overview and Company Focus

Janus International Group designs and manufactures doors, hallway systems, and smart automation products for self-storage and commercial facilities. Its portfolio includes roll-up and swing doors, relocatable storage units, hallway systems, and access control solutions that help customers secure and manage their buildings.

The company’s core business is the self-storage sector, which generates a majority of its revenue. It also operates in commercial door markets, serving sectors like e-commerce, warehousing, and infrastructure. Recently, Janus has concentrated on expanding through product innovation, such as developing proprietary smart access technology, and by acquiring businesses that diversify its offerings and geographic reach. A disciplined approach to acquisitions and experienced leadership are seen as keys to maintaining operational and financial strength.

Quarter in Review: Segment Results and Key Drivers

In Q2 FY2025, the company’s self-storage segment continued to anchor revenue, generating $146.8 million, or 64.4% of total sales. However, this area experienced a significant year-over-year slide, with total self-storage sales dropping 14.8%. Within this, sales from new construction fell 15.2%, mainly due to elevated interest rates and market uncertainty suppressing project activity. Remodel, repair, and replacement services (referred to as "R3" by the firm) also declined 14.0%, pressured by delayed or postponed projects as customers deferred upgrades or expansions. Management noted the slowdown but also referenced stabilization and early signs of renewed R3 activity in the pipeline. During the conference call, leadership stated, “we continue to see softness in the domestic self-storage business due to elevated interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty, we are encouraged by positive trends in the commercial business and in our international markets.””

Commercial and Other revenues, meanwhile, rose from $76.2 million to $81.3 million, marking a 6.7% gain. This partially countered declines in self-storage. Segment growth was bolstered by the acquisition of Smith T.M.C, which contributed $3.8 million. According to management, Inorganic revenue in the Commercial and Other sales channel totaled $3.8 million, reflecting a partial quarter of contribution from TMC. The company’s carport and shed door lines saw increased sales, while demand for sheet doors linked to metal building construction remained flat, mirroring broader trends in commercial building activity.

Janus’s margins compressed sharply in Q2 FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP, a measure of core operational profitability) narrowed to 21.5% from approximately 26.0% in Q2 FY2025. This reflects a combination of lower self-storage sales and negative operating leverage, meaning that fixed costs took up a larger share of each sales dollar as volumes fell. Net income (GAAP) dropped 25.0% year-over-year. Cost-saving programs underway are expected to yield $10 million to $12 million in annual pre-tax benefits by year-end 2025, and those savings are starting to appear in the numbers -- management confirmed $1.5 million in savings achieved during Q1 FY2025.

Cash flow was a standout in the period. Operating cash flow (GAAP) increased to $99.7 million for the first six months of FY2025, compared to $59.6 million in the same period of FY2024, and free cash flow reached $86.5 million, up from $49.3 million for the first six months of FY2025 and FY2024, respectively. Free cash flow here measures how much cash the company has left after paying for core operations and capital spending, and is a useful gauge of its ability to fund investments or pay down debt. This strong cash performance enabled the company to make a voluntary $40 million payment on its main loan in Q1 FY2025, reduce net debt (non-GAAP) from $449.2 million at the end of FY2024 to $381.9 million at the end of Q2 FY2025, and repurchase approximately 1.2 million shares (costing $10.1 million). At quarter-end, $81.3 million remained on the company’s share repurchase authorization.

Within its product range, Janus continues to grow its smart technology business, highlighted by proprietary access control systems like the Nokē Ion (a smart entry system for facility management and security). Management reported 384,000 Nokē smart units had been installed as of the end of Q1 FY2025, representing 5.2% sequential growth. The adoption of smart products is seen as an important competitive differentiator, and leadership voiced expectations for further customer adoption in the next year.

There were no dividend declarations or changes announced in the quarter.

Outlook and What to Watch

Janus reaffirmed its full-year FY2025 financial guidance, projecting revenue between $860 million and $890 million, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the $175 million to $195 million range. With six-month GAAP revenue at $438.6 million for the first half of FY2025, these targets imply a pickup in sales during the second half, relying in part on stabilization and renewed R3 work in self-storage, as well as continued growth in commercial channels. Management stressed: “Given our solid year-to-date results and current visibility into our end markets, we are reaffirming our full-year FY2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) outlook.”

Looking ahead, investors may want to monitor the pace of self-storage project resumption, trends in commercial door demand, and whether cost-saving programs continue to offset margin pressure. Other topics to watch include the ongoing adoption rate of proprietary technology products, the effects of tariffs on supply chain costs, and progress on integrating TMC and other acquisitions. Finally, leadership cited potential tariff impacts in the low single-digit millions for 2025, escalating to $10 million–$12 million annually beyond 2025 if not offset by procurement strategies, but noted plans to mitigate these through productivity and sourcing actions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

